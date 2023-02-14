Maroa-Forsyth showed top form to dominate Riverton during a 65-45 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 14.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 17-11 advantage over Riverton through the first quarter.

The Hawks battled back to make it 29-25 at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth steamrolled to a 53-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 12-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton played in a 70-46 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

