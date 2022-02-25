 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Maroa-Forsyth sews up Normal University 62-58

  • 0

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Maroa-Forsyth passed in a 62-58 victory at Normal University's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

In recent action on February 18, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Normal University took on Springfield Southeast on February 15 at Normal University High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News