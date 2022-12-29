Maroa-Forsyth rides the rough off Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 55-38

Maroa-Forsyth handed Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a tough 55-38 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 22, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Riverton in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.