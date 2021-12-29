Maroa-Forsyth pockets narrow victory over Mt. Pulaski 70-62

A tight-knit tilt turned in Maroa-Forsyth's direction just enough to squeeze past Mt. Pulaski 70-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The first quarter gave the Trojans an 18-17 lead over the Hilltoppers.

Mt. Pulaski took a 32-31 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading to the half locker room.

The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 59-45 lead over the Hilltoppers.

Mt. Pulaski turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Maroa-Forsyth put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.