Maroa-Forsyth pockets narrow victory over Mt. Pulaski 70-62

A tight-knit tilt turned in Maroa-Forsyth's direction just enough to squeeze past Mt. Pulaski 70-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 21, Mt Pulaski faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Maroa-Forsyth took on Heyworth on December 22 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Trojans an 18-17 lead over the Hilltoppers.
Mt. Pulaski took a 32-31 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading to the half locker room.
The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 59-45 lead over the Hilltoppers.
Mt. Pulaski turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Maroa-Forsyth put the game on ice.
