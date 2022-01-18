Maroa-Forsyth flies high over Williamsville 65-45

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Maroa-Forsyth broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 65-45 explosion on Williamsville for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 18.
Maroa-Forsyth's shooting darted to a 29-18 lead over Williamsville at halftime.
In recent action on January 4, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Stanford Olympia and Williamsville took on Athens on January 13 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.
