 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Maroa-Forsyth edges Stanford Olympia in snug affair 49-48

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Maroa-Forsyth's locker room after Tuesday's 49-48 win against Stanford Olympia in Illinois boys basketball on January 4.

In recent action on December 29, Stanford Olympia faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Maroa-Forsyth took on Mt Pulaski on December 29 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News