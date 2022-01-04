Maroa-Forsyth edges Stanford Olympia in snug affair 49-48

A sigh of relief filled the air in Maroa-Forsyth's locker room after Tuesday's 49-48 win against Stanford Olympia in Illinois boys basketball on January 4.
In recent action on December 29, Stanford Olympia faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Maroa-Forsyth took on Mt Pulaski on December 29 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
