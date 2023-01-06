Maroa-Forsyth earns narrow win over Tolono Unity 53-48

Maroa-Forsyth posted a narrow 53-48 win over Tolono Unity in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Maroa-Forsyth and Tolono Unity settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Trojans' shooting darted in front for a 27-22 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Maroa-Forsyth moved to a 41-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Trojans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

