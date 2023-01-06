Maroa-Forsyth earns narrow win over Tolono Unity 53-48

Maroa-Forsyth posted a narrow 53-48 win over Tolono Unity in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Maroa-Forsyth and Tolono Unity settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
The Trojans' shooting darted in front for a 27-22 lead over the Rockets at halftime.
Maroa-Forsyth moved to a 41-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Trojans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on January 29, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Tolono Unity took on Williamsville on December 30 at Tolono Unity High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.