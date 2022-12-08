Maroa-Forsyth drums Warrensburg-Latham with resounding beat 47-21

Maroa-Forsyth turned in a thorough domination of Warrensburg-Latham 47-21 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 72-66 game on December 17, 2021. Click here for a recap
