Marion mows down Jacksonville 65-33

Marion put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Jacksonville for a 65-33 victory in Arkansas boys basketball action on December 28.
Last season, Marion and Jacksonville faced off on December 29, 2021 at Marion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 17, Jacksonville squared off with Glenview Glenbrook South in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.