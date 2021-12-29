Mahomet-Seymour tops New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 62-51

Riding a wave of production, Mahomet-Seymour dunked New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 62-51 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way West High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 35-24 half margin at the Warriors' expense.

Mahomet-Seymour struck over New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 46-31 heading to the fourth quarter.

