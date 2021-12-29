Mahomet-Seymour tops New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 62-51

Riding a wave of production, Mahomet-Seymour dunked New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 62-51 at New Lenox Lincoln-Way West High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs fought to a 35-24 half margin at the Warriors' expense.
Mahomet-Seymour struck over New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 46-31 heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.