Mahomet-Seymour survives competitive clash with Danville 55-53

Mahomet-Seymour upended Danville for a narrow 55-53 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 12, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against St Charles North and Danville took on Peoria on February 9 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.

Danville authored a promising start, taking advantage of Mahomet-Seymour 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Danville enjoyed a 38-34 lead over Mahomet-Seymour to start the fourth quarter.

