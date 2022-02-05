Mahomet-Seymour sprints past Effingham 54-41

Mahomet-Seymour charged Effingham and collected a 54-41 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.
In recent action on January 22, Effingham faced off against Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour took on Normal Community West on January 29 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. Click here for a recap
Mahomet-Seymour opened a tight 19-9 gap over Effingham at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.