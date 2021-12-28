Mahomet-Seymour smashes through Machesney Park Harlem 60-34

Mahomet-Seymour's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Machesney Park Harlem during a 60-34 blowout for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 17-6 advantage over Machesney Park Harlem through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' shooting jumped to a 24-15 lead over the Huskies at the intermission.

Mahomet-Seymour and Machesney Park Harlem were engaged in a giant affair at 44-25 as the fourth quarter started.

