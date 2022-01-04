Mahomet-Seymour rains down on Rantoul Township 50-36

Mahomet-Seymour trucked Rantoul Township on the road to a 50-36 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 29, Rantoul Township faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Mahomet-Seymour took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on December 29 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
