Mahomet-Seymour posts win at Charleston's expense 58-44

Mahomet-Seymour put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Charleston in a 58-44 decision in Illinois boys basketball action on December 6.
The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston played in a 56-52 game on February 9, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 1, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Mattoon and Charleston took on Mt Zion on December 1 at Charleston High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
