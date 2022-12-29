 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour passes stress test against Chicago North Lawndale 60-48

  • 0

Mahomet-Seymour pushed past Chicago North Lawndale for a 60-48 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 13-6 advantage over Chicago North Lawndale through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Mahomet-Seymour and Chicago North Lawndale locked in a 41-41 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 19-7 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 16, Chicago North Lawndale squared off with Chicago Lincoln Park in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

