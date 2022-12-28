 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mahomet-Seymour nets nifty victory over Machesney Park Harlem 64-58

  • 0

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mahomet-Seymour passed in a 64-58 victory at Machesney Park Harlem's expense for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

Mahomet-Seymour darted in front of Machesney Park Harlem 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 31-26 at the half.

Mahomet-Seymour darted to a 56-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Huskies rallied with a 9-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Machesney Park Harlem squared off with December 28, 2021 at Machesney Park Harlem High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 13, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline routs Normal West 78-52

Moline lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Normal West for a 78-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News