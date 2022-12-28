Mahomet-Seymour nets nifty victory over Machesney Park Harlem 64-58

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mahomet-Seymour passed in a 64-58 victory at Machesney Park Harlem's expense for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

Mahomet-Seymour darted in front of Machesney Park Harlem 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 31-26 at the half.

Mahomet-Seymour darted to a 56-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Huskies rallied with a 9-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

