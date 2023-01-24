Mahomet-Seymour holds off Bloomington 62-59

Mahomet-Seymour posted a narrow 62-59 win over Bloomington for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Washington and Bloomington took on Peoria on January 13 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.
