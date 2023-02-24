Mahomet-Seymour walked the high-wire before edging Lincoln 35-33 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 24.

Lincoln showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-2 advantage over Mahomet-Seymour as the first quarter ended.

The Railsplitters took a 16-12 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the half locker room.

The scoreboard showed Lincoln with a 28-27 lead over Mahomet-Seymour heading into the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Bulldogs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 35-33 scoring margin.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln squared off with Feb. 25, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Lincoln faced off against Mahomet-Seymour . For a full recap, click here. Lincoln took on Mahomet-Seymour on Feb. 16 at Lincoln High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.