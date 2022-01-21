Macon Meridian tackles Shelbyville 71-46

Macon Meridian's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Shelbyville 71-46 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.
Macon Meridian opened with a 20-12 advantage over Shelbyville through the first quarter.
The Hawks' offense jumped on top to a 46-23 lead over the Rams at the half.
In recent action on January 14, Shelbyville faced off against Tuscola and Macon Meridian took on Moweaqua Central A & M on January 7 at Macon Meridian High School. Click here for a recap
