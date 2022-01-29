Macon Meridian survives taut tilt with Shelbyville 66-60

Macon Meridian knocked off Shelbyville 66-60 on January 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 22, Macon Meridian faced off against Monticello and Shelbyville took on Teutopolis on January 22 at Teutopolis High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Rams authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Shelbyville came from behind to grab the advantage 31-30 at intermission over Macon Meridian.
Macon Meridian put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Shelbyville 36-29 in the last stanza.
