The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Macon Meridian didn't mind, dispatching Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 59-50 on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City . Click here for a recap. Macon Meridian took on Toledo Cumberland on Feb. 18 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.