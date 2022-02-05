Macon Meridian outlasts Bloomington Central Catholic 92-77

Macon Meridian grabbed a 92-77 victory at the expense of Bloomington Central Catholic on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 29, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Chicago Fenger and Macon Meridian took on Shelbyville on January 29 at Macon Meridian High School. For more, click here.
The Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-25 lead over the Saints.
