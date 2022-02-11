Macon Meridian nets nifty win over Tuscola 81-73

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Macon Meridian nabbed it to nudge past Tuscola 81-73 on February 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Warriors started on steady ground by forging an 18-4 lead over the Hawks at the end of the first quarter.

Tuscola came from behind to grab the advantage 26-21 at intermission over Macon Meridian.

Macon Meridian broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-36 lead over Tuscola.

Macon Meridian's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 40-37 points differential.

In recent action on February 1, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Macon Meridian took on Bloomington Central Catholic on February 5 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

