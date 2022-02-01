Macon Meridian hustles by Warrensburg-Latham in victory 68-55

Riding a wave of production, Macon Meridian dunked Warrensburg-Latham 68-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 22, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against New Berlin and Macon Meridian took on Monticello on January 22 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap
Warrensburg-Latham showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-22 advantage over Macon Meridian as the first quarter ended.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.