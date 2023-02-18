Macon Meridian weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 48-40 victory against Toledo Cumberland on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Toledo Cumberland and Macon Meridian played in a 76-54 game on Dec. 28, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Arcola . For results, click here. Macon Meridian took on Sullivan on Feb. 10 at Macon Meridian High School. For more, click here.

