Macon Meridian controls the action and Moweaqua Central A & M in affair 93-52

Macon Meridian's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 93-52 win over Moweaqua Central A & M in Illinois boys basketball on January 7.

Macon Meridian opened with a 29-14 advantage over Moweaqua Central A & M through the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense took charge to a 55-33 lead over the Raiders at the half.

Macon Meridian's force showed as it carried an 85-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.