Macon Meridian controls the action and Moweaqua Central A & M in affair 93-52

Macon Meridian's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 93-52 win over Moweaqua Central A & M in Illinois boys basketball on January 7.
Macon Meridian opened with a 29-14 advantage over Moweaqua Central A & M through the first quarter.
The Hawks' offense took charge to a 55-33 lead over the Raiders at the half.
Macon Meridian's force showed as it carried an 85-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
