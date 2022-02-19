Macon Meridian controls the action and Moweaqua Central A & M in affair 75-49

Macon Meridian painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Moweaqua Central A & M's defense for a 75-49 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 19.
In recent action on February 12, Macon Meridian faced off against Altamont and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Sullivan on February 8 at Sullivan High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.