Macon Meridian controlled the action to earn an impressive 87-43 win against Tamms Egyptian in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 8.

In recent action on January 27, Macon Meridian faced off against Nokomis. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.