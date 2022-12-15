Lowpoint-Washburn triumphs in strong showing over Deland-Weldon 63-18

Lowpoint-Washburn raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-18 win over Deland-Weldon during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 2, Deland-Weldon faced off against Hartsburg-Emden and Lowpoint-Washburn took on Normal Calvary Christian on December 5 at Lowpoint-Washburn High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.