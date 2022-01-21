Lowpoint-Washburn denies Streator Woodland's challenge 60-46

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lowpoint-Washburn tipped and eventually toppled Streator Woodland 60-46 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Wildcats moved in front of the Warriors 8-5 to begin the second quarter.

Lowpoint-Washburn fought to a 21-16 intermission margin at Streator Woodland's expense.

Lowpoint-Washburn took control in the third quarter with a 39-21 advantage over Streator Woodland.

