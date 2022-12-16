Litchfield squeaks past Pana in tight tilt 67-66

Litchfield edged Pana 67-66 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Litchfield moved in front of Pana 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 28-25 at halftime over the Purple Panthers.

Litchfield broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-37 lead over Pana.

The Panthers rallied with a 29-25 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Purple Panthers prevailed.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.