Litchfield squeaks past Pana in tight tilt 67-66

Litchfield edged Pana 67-66 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Litchfield moved in front of Pana 16-14 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 28-25 at halftime over the Purple Panthers.
Litchfield broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-37 lead over Pana.
The Panthers rallied with a 29-25 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Purple Panthers prevailed.
Last season, Pana and Litchfield squared off with February 23, 2022 at Pana High School last season. For more, click here.
