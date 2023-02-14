Lisle poked just enough holes in Coal City's defense to garner a taut, 52-48 victory on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Coal City and Lisle played in a 52-49 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.

