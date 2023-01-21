Lisle survives for narrow win over Chicago Latin 40-38

Mighty close, mighty fine, Lisle wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Latin 40-38 at Lisle High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Lisle faced off against Coal City and Chicago Latin took on Skokie Niles West on January 16 at Chicago Latin School. For results, click here.
