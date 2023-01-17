Lisle survives close clash with Streator 65-59

Lisle posted a narrow 65-59 win over Streator on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Streator and Lisle squared off with December 3, 2021 at Lisle High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on January 10, Lisle squared off with Joliet Catholic in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.