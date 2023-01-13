Lisle severs Coal City's hopes 62-50

Coal City was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Lisle prevailed 62-50 at Coal City High on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Coal City and Lisle faced off on January 14, 2022 at Coal City High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Coal City faced off against Morris and Lisle took on Wilmington on January 6 at Wilmington High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.