Lisle secures a win over Herscher 51-36

Herscher was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Lisle prevailed 51-36 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Herscher and Lisle squared off with January 21, 2022 at Lisle High School last season. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.