Lisle records thin win against Morris 63-56

Mighty close, mighty fine, Lisle wore a victory shine after clipping Morris 63-56 at Lisle High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Lisle and Morris faced off on December 27, 2021 at Morris High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 20, Lisle squared off with Aurora Central Catholic in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.