Lisle knocks out victory beat against Manteno 57-43

Riding a wave of production, Lisle surfed over Manteno 57-43 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.
In recent action on December 10, Lisle faced off against Elmhurst IC Catholic and Manteno took on Coal City on December 9 at Manteno High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
