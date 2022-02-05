 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lisle finds small margin for win in tilt with Braidwood Reed-Custer 62-54

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Lisle to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Braidwood Reed-Custer 62-54 in Illinois boys basketball on February 5.

In recent action on January 29, Lisle faced off against Westmont and Braidwood Reed-Custer took on El Paso-Gridley on January 29 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Top Senior Bowl players for Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News