Lisle exhales after close call with Peotone 37-29

Lisle edged Peotone 37-29 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Lisle and Peotone squared off with January 4, 2022 at Peotone High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Lisle faced off against Herscher and Peotone took on Coal City on December 2 at Coal City High School. For more, click here.
