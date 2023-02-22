Fan stress was at an all-time high as Lisle did just enough to beat Elmhurst Timothy Christian 51-50 on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Elmhurst Timothy Christian and Lisle played in a 72-39 game on Feb. 23, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Lisle faced off against Elgin St Edward . For results, click here. Elmhurst Timothy Christian took on Chicago Intrinsic on Feb. 18 at Elmhurst Timothy Christian High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.