Lisle denies Palos Heights Chicago Christian's challenge 55-43

Riding a wave of production, Lisle dunked Palos Heights Chicago Christian 55-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 4 , Lisle squared up on Peotone in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Lions broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-36 lead over the Knights.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.