Lisle Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 52-45 victory against Westmont in Illinois boys basketball on February 4.

Last season, Westmont and Lisle Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family faced off on February 16, 2022 at Lisle Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family. Click here for a recap.

