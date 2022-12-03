Lisle Benet takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Mundelein Carmel 60-34

Lisle Benet lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 60-34 win over Mundelein Carmel in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Lisle Benet and Mundelein Carmel squared off with December 17, 2021 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.