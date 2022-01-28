Lisle Benet takes a toll on Chicago Marist 57-45

Lisle Benet dumped Chicago Marist 57-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Redwings darted in front of the Red Hawks 32-18 to begin the second quarter.
Lisle Benet took control in the third quarter with a 45-29 advantage over Chicago Marist.
In recent action on January 21, Chicago Marist faced off against La Grange Park Nazareth and Lisle Benet took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on January 22 at Lisle Benet Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
