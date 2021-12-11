Lisle Benet pounds out steady beat in win over Lombard Montini 55-50

Lisle Benet broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Lombard Montini 55-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Lisle Benet broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-36 lead over Lombard Montini.
The Broncos rallied in the final quarter, but the Redwings skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Recently on December 3 , Lisle Benet squared up on Joliet Catholic in a basketball game . For more, click here.
