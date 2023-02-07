Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Lisle Benet's performance in a 65-35 destruction of Chicago St. Patrick at Lisle Benet Academy on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Lisle Benet and Chicago St Patrick played in a 55-42 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Lisle Benet faced off against Niles Notre Dame College Prep . For a full recap, click here. Chicago St Patrick took on Chicago Heights Marian Catholic on January 31 at Chicago St Patrick High School. For more, click here.

