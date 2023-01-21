Lisle Benet overcomes Chicago Kenwood 67-53

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Lisle Benet will take its 67-53 victory over Chicago Kenwood on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Lisle Benet drew first blood by forging an 18-14 margin over Chicago Kenwood after the first quarter.

The Redwings fought to a 36-31 half margin at the Broncos' expense.

Lisle Benet moved to a 47-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Redwings outscored the Broncos 20-14 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.