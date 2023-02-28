Lisle Benet called "game" in the waning moments of a 51-35 defeat of Roselle Lake Park at Lisle Benet Academy on Feb. 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Lisle Benet faced off against Addison Trail. For more, click here.

